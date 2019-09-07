OnePlus 7T: Big update on display confirmed for the cheaper model

tech

Sep 07, 2019

OnePlus is slated to launch new products later this month. OnePlus has now confirmed a new smartphone most like OnePlus 7T, and a key feature as well.

In an interview CNET, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said the company will launch a new OnePlus smartphone with the 90Hz display. OnePlus 7 Pro’s 90Hz display, among other things, has been heavily praised by users and media alike. Lau also confirmed this OnePlus phone will be cheaper than OnePlus 7 Pro which retails at a starting price of Rs 48,999.

While Lau didn’t confirm the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, he did hint at it. OnePlus 7T is said to launch with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset which is even more power packed especially for gaming. He also said that the new OnePlus phone will launch very soon.

Lau’s latest statements come amid multiple leaks and reports on OnePlus 7T series doing rounds. It also confirms what has been rumoured so far. According to a recent leak, OnePlus 7T will feature a 6.55-inch 2K Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will launch in two storage variants of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. It will pack a 3,800mAh battery.

In terms of optics, OnePlus 7T will feature a triple camera setup of 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. It will come with features like slo-mo video recording at 960 frames per second, wide angle video recording and ‘Nightscape’ mode.

As for the OnePlus 7T Pro, there is no word on its specifications as yet. Some rumours suggest OnePlus will launch a McLaren edition of OnePlus 7T Pro, similar to the OnePlus 6T. OnePlus’ upcoming launch event is expected to take place on September 26 in India. Here, the company will also debut its OnePlus TV which it has been teasing regularly. It recently unveiled the OnePlus TV remote highlight smart features on the device.

