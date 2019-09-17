OnePlus 7T first official look revealed: Triple camera setup, matte finish confirmed

tech

OnePlus on Tuesday revealed the first official renders of its OnePlus 7T smartphone. The renders give us the best look at the OnePlus 7 successor from all possible angles.

The first thing you’ll notice the circular camera module on OnePlus 7T with three camera sensors. The circular module is identical to the crown-like module on the older generation of Motorola Moto G smartphone. OnePlus 7T’s back camera module has “triple-lens, 17-26-51mm” engraving. Apart from the camera sensors, the module also has an LED flash.

OnePlus 7T will continue with the glass back design with a matte finish. Overall, the phone has a familiar glass-metal-glass design. The volume, power unlock/lock, and slider buttons are on the side edges just like the older generation phones.

“To convey the superior quality and effortless versatility of our Triple Camera setup, finding an elegant balance between the three unique lenses. With perfect symmetry from any orientation, a circular design became the natural choice. A circle’s rounded edges produce an appealing contrast against the straight lines of a smartphone’s rectangular form for a seamless, balanced feel. After going through over fifty design iterations, we think we’ve landed on something pretty special,” wrote CEO Pete Lau in a forum post.

OnePlus 7T is scheduled to launch in India on September 26. The company will launch OnePlus 7T Pro on a later date, October 10.

Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 7 successor will come with a 90Hz display. The feature was earlier exclusive to OnePlus 7 Pro, the premium version of the smartphone.

According to reports, OnePlus 7T will come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, a 3,800mAh battery with a 30W Warp charger in the box. The smartphone is also expected to house a 48-megapixel camera.

