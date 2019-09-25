OnePlus 7T India launch: Should you upgrade to new flagship phone

tech

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:13 IST

We’re just a day away from the OnePlus 7T launch in India. The smartphone will debut alongside OnePlus TV. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has already disclosed a number of features and even official renders of the upcoming smartphone. The smartphone is expected to go on sale during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival which kicks off on September 29. If you’re planning to buy the new OnePlus smartphone, here’s what you need to know.

Why you should upgrade

Camera. The new OnePlus 7T smartphone is going to add more and better camera sensors. The official renders have already revealed three camera sensors packed in a circular camera module. According to reports, OnePlus 7T will come with at least one 48-megapixel sensor.

Another big reason you would want the new OnePlus 7T is the 90Hz display. The feature has been exclusive to the premium OnePlus 7 Pro. The 90Hz display, said to be the standard 60Hz display, helps deliver faster and smoother touch experience. The faster refresh rate also helps when you’re playing graphic-intensive games.

Why you should not upgrade

Just like all the “T” series phones, OnePlus brings incremental upgrades in the second flagship phones. There will be slightly faster processor and minor upgrades in other aspects such as battery or software. Unless OnePlus 7T launches in India at the same or lower price and is bundled with good exchange offers, OnePlus 7 users won’t be missing out much.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 19:12 IST