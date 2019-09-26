OnePlus 7T India launch: Top new alternative premium phones worth considering

tech

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:33 IST

OnePlus 7T is set to launch in India today. The new ‘affordable’ premium smartphone comes with improved specifications and features. OnePlus will soon follow up the OnePlus 7 launch in India with a premium OnePlus 7T Pro. Even as OnePlus 7T comes to India, let’s take a look at the top alternatives that you can consider.

Apple iPhone 11

Available at a starting price of Rs 64,900 (Rs 6,000 cashback via HDFC card), Apple iPhone 11 comes with upgraded rear cameras featuring dual 12-megapixel sensors. On the front, it has 12-megapixel selfie camera. Apple iPhone 11 comes with iOS 13 out-of-the-box and is powered by the latest A13 Bionic processor. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch LCD display. Other important features include Wi-Fi 6 and improved battery life.

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 is set to launch on October 15. The new Google smartphone will come with some interesting features. Thanks to Soli radar chip, Google Pixel 4 users can use air gestures to perform key tasks on the phone. Google Pixel 4 is also rumoured to come with 90Hz display, same as the OnePlus 7T. Other expected features of Google Pixel 4 include an enhanced Face ID, new back panel design, and latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV India launch: How to watch the launch event live

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei’s new premium smartphone, Mate 30 Pro, comes with 6.53-inch Full HD+ curved display. It offers an in-display fingerprint sensor and 3D face unlocking. The smartphone, which runs on an open-source version of Android, comes with four rear cameras -- 40-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 40-megapixel wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 3D depth sensor. The camera just broke DxO benchmark for photography with a score of 131, so far highest for any smartphone.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 16:31 IST