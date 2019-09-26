OnePlus 7T India launch: Top new alternative premium phones worth considering
OnePlus 7T launches in India later today. If you’re planning to buy the new OnePlus 7T, check out these new premium smartphones coming to India soon.tech Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:33 IST
OnePlus 7T is set to launch in India today. The new ‘affordable’ premium smartphone comes with improved specifications and features. OnePlus will soon follow up the OnePlus 7 launch in India with a premium OnePlus 7T Pro. Even as OnePlus 7T comes to India, let’s take a look at the top alternatives that you can consider.
Apple iPhone 11
Available at a starting price of Rs 64,900 (Rs 6,000 cashback via HDFC card), Apple iPhone 11 comes with upgraded rear cameras featuring dual 12-megapixel sensors. On the front, it has 12-megapixel selfie camera. Apple iPhone 11 comes with iOS 13 out-of-the-box and is powered by the latest A13 Bionic processor. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch LCD display. Other important features include Wi-Fi 6 and improved battery life.
Google Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 is set to launch on October 15. The new Google smartphone will come with some interesting features. Thanks to Soli radar chip, Google Pixel 4 users can use air gestures to perform key tasks on the phone. Google Pixel 4 is also rumoured to come with 90Hz display, same as the OnePlus 7T. Other expected features of Google Pixel 4 include an enhanced Face ID, new back panel design, and latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip.
Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Huawei’s new premium smartphone, Mate 30 Pro, comes with 6.53-inch Full HD+ curved display. It offers an in-display fingerprint sensor and 3D face unlocking. The smartphone, which runs on an open-source version of Android, comes with four rear cameras -- 40-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 40-megapixel wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 3D depth sensor. The camera just broke DxO benchmark for photography with a score of 131, so far highest for any smartphone.
