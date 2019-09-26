OnePlus 7T India launch: Why display is going to be biggest feature of new flagship

tech

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:58 IST

OnePlus will introduce its new flagship phone, OnePlus 7T, in India later this evening. The OnePlus 7 successor is going to come with incremental specifications upgrade along with some key improvements in the camera department. One of the biggest updates, however, is going to be the screen on OnePlus 7T.

Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has confirmed OnePlus 7T will come with a 90Hz display. The refresh rate, said to be much better than standard 60Hz, was so far available on OnePlus’ premium OnePlus 7 Pro. The 90Hz display will ensure faster and smoother experience on the phone. Faster refresh rate also helps in gaming. For instance, Asus’ new gaming focused ROG Phone 2 has 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus has also confirmed another update for its OnePlus 7T display. The AMOLED screen will also support HDR 10+. A High Dynamic Range brings access to high quality videos on apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. In case you didn’t know, HDR10+ has been created by Samsung and is currently used by handful of smart TVs and smartphones. HDR10+ is essentially an improved version of HDR10, a technology that helps better color and contrast.

Get immersed in your favorite movies and TV shows, the way the creators intended, with HDR10+ on the #OnePlus7T



Get notified for more updates - https://t.co/VoW6R4yBaC pic.twitter.com/VhaeSHpzCt — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 25, 2019

According to reports, OnePlus 7T will come with a 6.55-inch screen with full HD+ resolution. The smartphone is set to be powered by Qualcomm’s upgraded 855+ processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB built-in storage. OnePlus 7T will also come with a better 3,800mAh battery with faster 30T Warp Charging. There will be at least three rear cameras including one 48-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus 7T will debut alongside OnePlus TV. The first smart TV from OnePlus will come with a 55-inch 4K QLED panel. The smart TV will deliver up to 50W of sound output via as many as eight speakers. It will run on Android TV-based custom OS with access to Google Play Store. There will also be content from third-party apps such as Eros Now, Hungama, and ZEE5 Premium.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 11:40 IST