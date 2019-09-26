OnePlus 7T launched in India: Check price, full specifications, and features

tech

OnePlus on Thursday launched ‘OnePlus 7T’ smartphone in India. The latest flagship phone succeeds OnePlus 7 which launched in June this year. As expected, OnePlus 7T comes with incremental performance upgrade along with some important camera improvements. OnePlus 7T will be available at a starting price of Rs 37,999. The premium 256GB model is priced at Rs 39,999. The phone will go on sale in India on September 28 across OnePlus.in, Amazon India, and OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus 7T: Features and full specifications

OnePlus 7T doesn’t look very different from the predecessor but there are some subtle changes. For instance, the latest model has 90Hz display with HDR 10+ support. It also has unique 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone offers higher screen-to-body ratio with 31.46% smaller waterdrop notch on the front. OnePlus 7T has 6.55-inch full HD+ display with 402 ppi and 3D Corning Glass.

The most noticeable change is the back panel. It has a familiar matte-frosted glass panel but has a triple lens setup. The phone comes in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colour options.

The upgraded camera setup has three rear sensors – 12-megapixel (2x optical zoom with f/2.2), 48-megapixel (Sony IMX586, f/1.6 aperture, OIS), and 16-megapixel (117-degree ultra-wide angle lens). Along with the usual dedicated Nightscape and other modes, OnePlus 7T offers a hybrid image stablisation (a combination of Optical Image Stabilisation and Electronic Image Stablisation). For selfies, OnePlus 7T has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera.

For performance, OnePlus 7T has Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 855+ processor which is said to deliver 15% faster graphics rendering and better LTE connectivity. For power users, OnePlus 7T offers a more powerful and accurate haptic experience. OnePlus says it has made improvements to the in-screen fingerprint sensor as well. The smartphone now comes with a faster 30T Warp Charger which is claimed to be 18% faster than the older generation. The phone has a 3,800mAh battery. The phone has up to 8GB of RAM and comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

OnePlus 7T’s another highlight is Android 10-based OxygenOS out-of-the-box. The updated software offers features like better location controls, smart reply and better navigation and gesture experience. The latest OxygenOS has new smart Album which can automatically create video collages, and even lets you store photos in a hidden folder.

