OnePlus 7T listed on Amazon India ahead of September 26 launch: Top features

OnePls 7T has been listed on Amazon India ahead of the official launch on September 26. Interested users can register for ‘notify me’ for the latest updates on the latest phone. OnePlus will soon follow up with its first-ever smart TV and a premium OnePlus 7T Pro. Ahead of the official launch in India, OnePlus has already confirmed some features of the OnePlus 7 successor. Let’s break them down.

Design

OnePlus 7T will come with an upgraded design. The most noticeable change is the circular camera module on the rear that houses as many as three sensors. The official renders also confirm glass back panel with matte finish. The overall look and feel remains the same.

Camera

As seen in the official renders, OnePlus 7T will come with as many as three rear cameras. According to reports, OnePlus 7T will sport a 48-megapixel rear sensor along with a telephoto lens and wide-angle lens. The last gen OnePlus had two rear cameras – 48-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. OnePlus 7T is also expected to offer a better selfie camera.

Display

OnePlus 7 is getting OnePlus 7 Pro’s biggest feature – 90Hz display. OnePlus also confirmed OnePlus 7T’s display will be an AMOLED panel. OnePlus 7 is likely to come with 6.55-inch screen with HDR 10+ compatibility.

Performance

OnePlus’ latest smartphone is expected to come with upgraded Qualocmm Snapdragon 855 chip along with faster Warp Charging technology. OnePlus will reportedly launch OnePlus 7T with 3,800mAh battery with a 30W Warp charger in the box.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 14:20 IST