OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch date revealed, important feature confirmed

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:20 IST

OnePlus on Monday officially announced the launch date of its new OnePlus 7T series. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro successors will be unveiled on September 26 at an event in New Delhi. OnePlus hasn’t yet revealed whether it will showcase its OnePlus TV on the same day.

Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has confirmed a big feature of its upcoming smartphone -- OnePlus 7T will also come with 90Hz display. The company revealed that the OnePlus 7 successor will feature a 90HZ AMOLED display for “fast and smooth” experience. The faster refresh rate was earlier exclusive to OnePlus 7 Pro, the company’s premium model.

OnePlus 7T will reportedly come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen will also support an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset coupled with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. It is said to house a 3,800mAh battery with a 30W Warp charger in the box.

OnePlus 7T will reportedly feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto lens and 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens on the back. For selfies, the OnePlus phone could offer a 16-megapixel camera.

OnePlus 7T Pro is unlikely to offer any upgrade in the display department. According to reports, OnePlus 7T Pro will come with a 6.65-inch screen and QHD+ resolution. Other rumoured features of OnePlus 7T Pro include Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM , 256GB storage, a 4,085mAh battery and a faster Warp Charge.

