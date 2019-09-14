OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro latest leak hints at another powerful smartphone series coming soon

tech

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones are expected to launch later this month. Leaks and reports keep pouring giving us an idea on what to expect from the new OnePlus phones. There’s another leak and this one reveals full specifications of OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

Before we dive into the specs, let’s talk about what is confirmed for OnePlus 7T series. Without revealing the name, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the new OnePlus phone will feature a 90Hz display. It will also be cheaper than OnePlus 7 Pro which has a starting price of Rs 48,999 in India. Also, the new OnePlus phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 series most likely Snapdragon 855+.

OnePlus 7T

Starting with OnePlus 7T, OnLeaks suggests this phone will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ and 90Hz refresh rate. It will also support an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset paired with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. It will pack a 3,800mAh battery with a 30W Warp charger in the box.

OnePlus 7T will launch in two variants with 8GB RAM plus 128GB and 256GB storage options. In the camera department, OnePlus 7T will sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto lens and 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens at the rear. For selfies, the OnePlus phone will house a 16-megapixel camera. OnePlus 7T is said to feature a circular camera module for its triple rear sensors.

OnePlus 7T Pro

The ‘Pro’ version of OnePlus 7T will offer the same display as OnePlus 7T but with a slightly bigger 6.65-inch screen and QHD+ resolution. This OnePlus phone is also said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Camera specs remain the same as OnePlus 7T but the Pro model will sport an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. OnePlus 7T Pro will pack a bigger 4,085mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge.

