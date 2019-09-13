OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro latest leak reveals new design

tech

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:08 IST

OnePlus is slated to launch its new OnePlus 7T series in India later this month. There have been leaks and confirmations around the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. A new leak now suggests how the rear cameras on both the phones would look like.

Gizmo China claims to have had their hands on the cases of OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7. The cases outline the design of the two smartphones especially the cameras. On the OnePlus 7T Pro, the cameras will be placed vertically at the centre. It’s quite similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro design. This also hints at a triple-camera setup for the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The case for OnePlus 7T shows something pretty interesting. According to this OnePlus 7T will feature a circular camera module at the rear. It looks somewhat similar to the camera module on Motorola phones. If the leak is to be believed, OnePlus might actually go with this design change for its new phone. Like the Pro version, OnePlus 7T will also feature a triple-camera setup.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had recently confirmed the new OnePlus phone’s display will have 90Hz refresh rate. This phone will also be priced lower than the OnePlus 7 Pro which starts at Rs 48,999 in India. Lau also confirmed the new OnePlus phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. Leaks suggest OnePlus 7T series will run on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

As far as other specifications are concerned, OnePlus 7T is expected to feature a 6.55-inch 2K Super AMOLED display, and pack a 3,800mAh battery. It will launch in two storage variants of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The triple-camera setup will comprise a 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensor. The smartphone will offer features like slo-mo video recording at 960 fps, wide angle video recording and ‘Nightscape’ mode.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 18:08 IST