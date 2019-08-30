OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro to launch in India next month

tech

It’s only been three months since the launch of OnePlus 7 series and the company is already prepping to launch its next set of smartphones. OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones are tipped to launch in India on September 26. The same event is also expected to witness the launch of OnePlus TV.

OnePlus hasn’t teased or announced about its upcoming OnePlus 7T series. The company regularly launches a ‘T’ version of its smartphones which come with incremental upgrades. The leak shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal, also details the specifications and render of OnePlus 7T. It has a dewdrop styled notch up front like OnePlus 7. The rear cameras are placed in a circular base, something new for OnePlus.

OnePlus 7T specifications

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 7T will be available in two storage variants of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. It will feature a 6.55-inch 2K Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone will run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ chipset paired with a 3,800mAh battery.

For photography, OnePlus 7T will feature a triple camera setup of 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. The smartphone will offer features like slo-mo video recording at 960 frames per second, wide angle video recording and ‘Nightscape’ mode.

There’s no word on the specifications of OnePlus 7T Pro as yet. OnePlus is also expected to launch a McLaren edition of OnePlus 7T Pro, similar to the OnePlus 6T. The Chinese company will most likely debut its TV at this launch event.

OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV has been confirmed to launch in India with a 55-inch QLED panel and Dolby Vision support. OnePlus TV will run on a custom OS based on Android and it will also offer access to content from OTT platforms. Unlike Xiaomi’s Mi LED TVs, OnePlus TV won’t be available at “half the price” of premium TVs in the market.

