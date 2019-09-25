OnePlus 7T: OnePlus reveals big software feature of the new flagship phone

tech

OnePlus 7T is going to be one of the first non-Google smartphones to offer Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Android 10-based OxygenOS will bring a slew of new features such as improved privacy controls, gesture navigation, and system-wide dark theme.

“We’re thrilled to offer Android 10, the latest software version, for our upcoming OnePlus 7T,” said Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO of OnePlus. “OnePlus will be the first smartphone manufacturer to preload Android 10 with Google’s apps and services on their latest device.”

With Android 10, OnePlus 7T will offer a ‘Smart Reply’ feature which provides suggested responses to your messages and even recommended actions. The software update also brings better location controls allowing users to keep track of apps that are accessing your data in the background.

The announcement comes shortly after the company started rolling out Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0 software update to its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. The update brings features such as improved Ambient Display, better spam blocking in the messages app, and a new Game space for gaming enthusiasts.

OnePlus 7T will debut in India on September 26 along with OnePlus TV. OnePlus 7T will be the second OnePlus smartphone to offer 90Hz display. According to reports, the display will also support HDR10+ and in-screen fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is set to be powered by Qualcomm’s upgraded 855+ processor with a faster 30T Warp Charging. The official images of OnePlus 7T also revealed a new camera design. The smartphone will have at least three rear camera sensors including a 48-megapixel sensor.

As far as OnePlus TV goes, the first-ever OnePlus smart TV will come with a 55-inch QLED display with 4K resolution. It will sport eight speakers with 50W sound output. The smart TV is also confirmed to come with slimmer bezels, Dolby Atmos, and Google Play Store access. OnePlus TV will be bundled with a smart remote that has trackpad for navigation and a dedicated button for Google Assistant.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 09:29 IST