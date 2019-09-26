OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV India launch: How to watch the launch event live

tech

OnePlus is going to launch two new products in India later this evening. The company will introduce the successor to OnePlus 7 and its first smart TV in India. OnePlus is holding an event in New Delhi later today to unveil the two new devices. Here’s how you can watch the livestream of the latest OnePlus event in India.

OnePlus’ event is scheduled to start at 7PM IST. The company will be livstreaming the event on its official YouTube channel (livestream video embedded). You can also follow OnePlus India’s official Facebook handle to watch the stream. For live updates, you can follow the company’s Twitter handle.

OnePlus is also holding events in select cities where you can watch the livestream. Locaton details are as follows: Chennai - Phoenix Marketcity, Bangalore - Orion Mall, Pune - Phoenix Mall, and Mumbai - Phoenix Kurla.

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV: What to expect

OnePlus 7T will come with 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. The smartphone will have three camera sensors on the back. The smartphone will reportedly launch with 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. OnePlus 7T will be available in two storage and RAM variants of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Other expected key features include 3,800mAh battery coupled with 30T Warp Charge.

OnePlus TV, the company’s first smart TV, will have a 55-inch QLED 4K panel. Android TV-based OnePlus TV will come with full access to Google Play Store and content from OTT apps like Eros Now, Hungama, and Zee5. The smart TV is said to have unique design with slimmer bezel, Kevlar finish on the back and chrome-finish stand.

