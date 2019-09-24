OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV to launch in India soon: Everything you need to know

tech

Sep 24, 2019

OnePlus 7T is coming to India soon, and so is OnePlus TV. OnePlus is gearing up for its biggest event of the year on September 26 to unveil its new flagship phone as well as its first-ever smart TV. There’s not much of mystery left over what to expect from OnePlus’ new products. From key specifications to unique features, OnePlus has already revealed everything what’s there to know. Here’s everything we know about the two new products.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T is set to be a big improvement over the OnePlus 7. The top two changes are – a circular camera module on the back with as many as three sensors and 90Hz screen, which is available on the premium OnePlus 7 Pro. The overall look and feel of the phone is going to be the same as OnePlus 7 – edge-to-edge screen, dewdrop notch, and glass back panel with matte finish.

According to reports, OnePlus 7T will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with HDR 10+ and in-screen fingerprint sensor. For performance, OnePlus 7T will rely on Qualcomm’s upgraded Snapdragon 855+ processor, 3,800mAh battery, and 30WT Warp Charger. One of the three sensors on OnePlus 7T is going to be 48-megapixel.

OnePlus 7T Pro will launch on a later date, October 10.

Red and bold, a return to the OnePlus One’s visual design. #OnePlus7T pic.twitter.com/S08hiU563P — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 23, 2019

OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV is going to be the first-ever smart TV from OnePlus. Set to take on Motorola TV and Xiaomi Mi TV 4X, OnePlus TV will come with a 55-inch QLED display with 4K resolution. The smart TV also comes with Gamma Color Magic processor for better video quality. OnePlus TV offers 50W sound output via eight speakers. The sound setup is packed in a soundbar-like box. It also supports Dolby Atmos.

Another big highlight of smart TV is the smart TV remote. The smart TV remote has USB Type-C port and physical volume buttons on the side. The smart TV also has trackpad for navigation and dedicated button for Google Assistant. In terms of software, OnePlus TV will run on a custom Android TV-based operating system. But it will give you access to all Google Play Store apps along with features such as live weather and built-in Chromecast.

No detail is too small, from top to bottom. #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/46xB5zg2Rh — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 20, 2019

OnePlus TV is said to have a slick body with bezel-less design. According to one of the teasers, OnePlus TV has a single handle bar on the back instead of bottom stands like on other smart TVs. The handle bar comes with an oval shaped stand with chrome finish.

OnePlus TV users will have access to some of the popular OTT apps such as Hungama, Eros Now, and Zee5 Premium among others.

OnePlus TV and OnePlus 7T will be available during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival which kicks off on September 29. Both of the devices are listed on the e-commerce site. Interested users can sign up for ‘notify me’ for the latest updates.

