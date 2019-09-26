OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Launch Live Updates: Here’s what we know so far
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Launch Live Updates: OnePlus is slated to launch its new OnePlus 7T smartphone and OnePlus TV.
-
18:36PM IST
-
18:31PM IST
-
18:22PM IST
-
18:09PM IST
OnePlus will host its second hardware event of the year later today in New Delhi, India. Here, OnePlus will launch OnePlus 7T and will debut its much awaited OnePlus TV.
OnePlus 7T will be an upgrade over the existing OnePlus 7 smartphone. The ‘T’ version will offer incremental upgrades over the OnePlus 7 as seen in past launches. The highlight of the event will undoubtedly be the launch of OnePlus TV, a first for the company.
OnePlus’s launch event is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm. The event will be livestreamed on the official YouTube page of OnePlus. Stay tuned for live updates.
OnePlus TV design
OnePlus TV will feature a slim form factor with almost no bezels. The smart TV will flaunt a rear Kevlar finish and also come with a stand. OnePlus TV will offer a soundbar-like experience with a total of eight speakers.
A more seamless and intelligent experience is coming to your home #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/rCm6gQoEiw— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 25, 2019
OnePlus TV automatic volume control
OnePlus TV will come with automatic volume control for incoming calls. The smart TV will detect when there’s an incoming call and will automatically reduce the volume.
Automatically adjust the volume even before you've picked up your call. #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/YWl8HlZjyz— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 20, 2019
OnePlus TV
OnePlus TV will be the company’s venture into the smart TV business. OnePlus TV will feature a 4K 55-inch QLED display and run on an Android TV-based custom OS like Xiaomi’s PatchWall. The smart TV will house eight speakers with 50W sound output. OnePlus TV will also be accompanied by a smart remote with a Google Assistant button, volume rocker and USB Type-C port.
OnePlus 7T
Ahead of the launch, OnePlus revealed some key features and even the design of OnePlus 7T. The smartphone looks much like OnePlus 7 but with a new circular camera design. OnePlus also confirmed its new phone will house triple rear cameras. OnePlus 7T is also confirmed to feature a 90Hz display like the OnePlus 7 Pro but with a cheaper price tag.
Our brand new design with 4th generation matte-frosted glass #OnePlus7T https://t.co/w35HE2AyKj pic.twitter.com/oNEI7NkZPk— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 17, 2019