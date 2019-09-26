OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Launch Live Updates: Here’s what we know so far

OnePlus will host its second hardware event of the year later today in New Delhi, India. Here, OnePlus will launch OnePlus 7T and will debut its much awaited OnePlus TV.

OnePlus 7T will be an upgrade over the existing OnePlus 7 smartphone. The ‘T’ version will offer incremental upgrades over the OnePlus 7 as seen in past launches. The highlight of the event will undoubtedly be the launch of OnePlus TV, a first for the company.

OnePlus’s launch event is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm. The event will be livestreamed on the official YouTube page of OnePlus. Stay tuned for live updates.

18:36PM IST OnePlus TV design OnePlus TV will feature a slim form factor with almost no bezels. The smart TV will flaunt a rear Kevlar finish and also come with a stand. OnePlus TV will offer a soundbar-like experience with a total of eight speakers. A more seamless and intelligent experience is coming to your home #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/rCm6gQoEiw — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 25, 2019





18:31PM IST OnePlus TV automatic volume control OnePlus TV will come with automatic volume control for incoming calls. The smart TV will detect when there’s an incoming call and will automatically reduce the volume. Automatically adjust the volume even before you've picked up your call. #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/YWl8HlZjyz — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 20, 2019





18:22PM IST OnePlus TV OnePlus TV will be the company’s venture into the smart TV business. OnePlus TV will feature a 4K 55-inch QLED display and run on an Android TV-based custom OS like Xiaomi’s PatchWall. The smart TV will house eight speakers with 50W sound output. OnePlus TV will also be accompanied by a smart remote with a Google Assistant button, volume rocker and USB Type-C port.



