OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV launch in India today: Expected specs, features, price, and more

tech

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:07 IST

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV are set to launch in India today. The company is holding an event in New Delhi later this evening to unveil its new flagship phone and its first-ever smart TV. OnePlus will also launch the ‘Pro’ version of OnePlus 7T on October 15. Ahead of the official launch of OnePlus TV and OnePlus 7T, the company has already revealed all the important features of its new devices.

OnePlus TV

OnePlus is foraying into India’s booming smart TV segment with a 4K 55-inch QLED smart TV. Running on Android TV-based custom OS, OnePlus TV will come with full access to Google Play Store and compatible applications. It will also have a built-in Chromecast. OnePlus has also partnered with content partners such as Eros Now, Hungama, and Zee5 Premium to give limited-time free access to premium content.

OnePlus TV will be one of the first smart TVs to offer 50W sound output. The TV will have a soundbar-like mechanism that incorporates as many as eight speakers. The smart TV is also confirmed to come with the Gama Color processor to deliver better visual experience. Other features confirmed include slimmer bezels, Kevlar finish on the back, and unique handlebar with chrome-finish base.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus has already confirmed some features for its upcoming smartphone. OnePlus 7T will come with a 90Hz display like the OnePlus 7 Pro but with a cheaper price tag. OnePlus 7T will also offer a refreshed design with a new circular camera module. It will house three cameras at the rear and the same notched display up front. OnePlus 7T will also launch with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 7T is expected to feature a 6.55-inch 2K Super AMOLED display. It could pack a 3,800mAh battery coupled with 30W Warp Charge. The triple-camera setup will most likely be a combination of 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. OnePlus 7T is expected to launch in two storage variants of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 00:06 IST