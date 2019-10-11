OnePlus 7T Pro first impressions: If pointlessness had a name

tech

New doesn’t necessarily mean better. OnePlus’ new 7T Pro comes nearly six months after the launch of OnePlus 7 Pro. At Rs 53,999, it’s more expensive than the predecessor which launched at Rs 48,999. Yes, OnePlus phones are getting more expensive each year, but that’s a discussion for some other day.

If you’ve followed OnePlus’ smartphones over the years, the “T” series doesn’t bring any radical change over the six-month-old predecessor. And OnePlus 7T Pro is not an exception. We unsuccessfully tried to find big upgrades between OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro. Read our detailed comparison between the two phones.

There are some incremental upgrades – Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and a bigger 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T. Other than these, OnePlus 7T Pro has barely anything new to offer to consumers. Nonetheless, let’s take a closer look at the phone.

OnePlus 7T Pro comes with the same 6.67-inch 90Hz Fluid Display with HDR 10+ support and AMOLED panel. There’s no notch, thanks to a pop-up selfie camera. On the back, it has the same camera setup as the predecessor. Interestingly enough, OnePlus 7T Pro doesn’t have the circular camera module introduced in the recent OnePlus 7T. At least that would have made the phone look a little different from the older one. Overall, it’s the same – aluminum on the edges, volume buttons on the left, and power and alert slider on the right edge.

We briefly tried the OnePlus 7T Pro’s triple rear camera setup. It’s no flagship killer, at least in the camera department. The picture quality is as good or bad as the older one. We had pointed out the shortcomings in the camera in OnePlus 7 Pro as well. There’s a new macro mode in the OnePlus 7T Pro. The macro photos aren’t that great as you’d expected. The camera struggles to find the focus and it’s quite a task to take a good macro shot from the phone.

As far as performance goes, Snapdragon 855 Plus processor is definitely a better version of the flagship chip. But the original Snapdragon 855 is no slouch. We doubt users other than gaming enthusiasts or extreme power users will notice any visible difference in the performance. The biggest strength of OnePlus 7T Pro is the Android 10-based OxygenOS. The UI is much smoother to use and well optimized. The bump from 4,000mAh to 4,085mAh isn’t much, though a faster-charging speed does help amplify battery life on the phone?

OnePlus 7T Pro is a pointless upgrade. In terms of new features, it’s even worse than Apple’s older “S” series of incremental upgrades. Those who’ve already bought OnePlus 7 Pro need not worry as you’re not missing out on much. At Rs 53,999, it’s going to be difficult to recommend OnePlus 7T Pro. The predecessor OnePlus 7 Pro seems like a good deal at Rs 48,999. You can also check out some of the deals on Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone XR which are now available in the same price bracket with some bank offers. And of course, you can wait for another six months to get the new OnePlus 8, and another six months for OnePlus 8T.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 15:16 IST