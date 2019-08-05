This could be the first look at the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro

tech

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:11 IST

It has been less than three months since OnePlus introduced its OnePlus 7 series and the first alleged live images of the next generation, dubbed as OnePlus 7T Pro, have emerged online.

If the images are to be believed, OnePlus 7T Pro will come with little changes in terms of design. The phone will retain the notch-free edge-to-edge display and curved corners. This means OnePlus 7T Pro could continue with the pop-up selfie camera. The cut out for mic, however, appears to be larger than OnePlus 7 Pro’s. The images also reveal Android Q running on OnePlus 7T Pro.

Based on OnePlus’ trend of upgrading its flagship phones, the OnePlus 7 Pro successor will come with an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and improvements in the camera department. According to reports, OnePlus 7T Pro may be offered in newer colour variants.

First look at OnePlus 7T Prp ( Slashleaks )

OnePlus 7 Pro is currently available online at a starting price of Rs 48,999. Other two models with 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB are available for Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively.

The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED QHD display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and comes with 4,000mAh battery, Warp Charge 3.0 and USB Type-C. The phone features 48-megapixel and 8-megapixel rear cameras and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 11:47 IST