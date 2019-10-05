OnePlus 7T Pro to launch in India on October 10

tech

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 12:43 IST

OnePlus 7T Pro is scheduled to launch on October 10 in London. The new OnePlus smartphone will launch in India the same day according to a new teaser page by Amazon India.

Amazon has a dedicated teaser page for the OnePlus 7T series where it reveals the launch date for October 10. There’s also a ‘Notify Me’ button for interested users to stay updated on the launch details for OnePlus 7T Pro. OnePlus hasn’t announced the India launch details for OnePlus 7T Pro as yet but it will most likely happen the same time as the global reveal.

OnePlus 7T Pro was also spotted on a HDFC Bank offer page listing the sale details for the phone. The smartphone will go on sale starting October 10 via OnePlus.in, OnePlus stores and offline stores like Reliance Digital and Croma. On Amazon India, OnePlus 7T Pro will be available for purchase on October 15. HDFC Bank customers will also be able to avail Rs 3,000 cashback on the phone.

OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to feature a design similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. One can expect the bezel-less curved display on the OnePlus 7T Pro too. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.65-inch QHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.

It will most likely run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ chipset like the OnePlus 7T. Reports suggest OnePlus 7T Pro will launch with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It could be powered by a 4,085mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge technology.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 12:42 IST