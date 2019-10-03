OnePlus 7T Pro India sale details revealed ahead of launch

tech

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 7T smartphone and OnePlus TV in India. The company is also scheduled to launch the OnePlus 7T Pro on October 10 in London. According to a new report, OnePlus 7T Pro will most likely launch in India on the same day.

OnePlus 7T Pro sale details have been listed on HDFC Bank’s Smart Buy page (via Gadgets 360). Here, OnePlus 7T Pro has a tentative sale date for October 10 via OnePlus.in, OnePlus stores and offline stores like Croma and Reliance Digital. On Amazon India, the smartphone will be available on October 15. In addition to the sale dates, the listing also reveals Rs 3,000 instant discount for the OnePlus 7T Pro.

OnePlus 7T Pro has been listed with other OnePlus products like OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV. There is no confirmation on when the OnePlus 7T Pro will arrive in India but it will most likely happen around the same time as its global reveal.

As per leaks, OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to feature a 6.65-inch QHD+ display like the OnePlus 7 Pro. The smartphone will most likely run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ chipset under its hood. The smartphone could launch with 8GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage. OnePlus 7T Pro is also expected to pack a 4,085mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge technology. In terms of design, OnePlus 7T is said to look similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro.

