LIVE BLOG

OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Live Updates: 90Hz display, McLaren edition and more

OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Live Updates: OnePlus 7T Pro is launching tonight in London. The smartphone will come with incremental upgrades over the OnePlus 7 Pro.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 10, 2019 19:16 IST
highlights

OnePlus will launch a new smartphone later tonight. The final smartphone from OnePlus for this year will be the OnePlus 7T Pro.

OnePlus 7T Pro will be an upgrade over the existing OnePlus 7 Pro which launched earlier this May. OnePlus 7T Pro will come with incremental upgrades under the hood. As far as design goes, OnePlus 7T Pro is said to sport a look like the OnePlus 7 Pro. Users can expect curved display and a pop-up selfie camera.

OnePlus 7T Pro launch will take place in London at 8:30 pm IST. Here, the company will also launch the McLaren edition of OnePlus 7T Pro.

Stay tuned for live updates.

