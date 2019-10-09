OnePlus 7T Pro launch: McLaren Edition, key specifications, features, and more

tech

OnePlus is scheduled to unveil a new smartphone at an event in London on October 10. The company will unveil OnePlus 7T Pro, a new flagship phone that will join the recently launched OnePlus 7T. The company will also introduce a special OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

Ahead of the official launch,OnePlus 7T Pro is already listed on Amazon India. For now, interested users can register themselves for “notify me.” Company CEO earlier this week posted a tweet of the McLaren Edition box which appears to have a carbon-fiber finish, similar to what we saw on OnePlus TV.

OnePlus 7T Pro will follow up the OnePlus 7 Pro which launched earlier this year. The new smartphone is unlikely to come with any radical change. OnePlus 7T Pro, however, will reportedly offer Qualcomm’s new flagship chipset, Snapdragon 855 plus. There are also reports of improved camera sensors and battery performance on the new phone.

As far as the McLaren Edition goes, the special edition is likely to offer bumped up RAM, storage, and faster charging capacity. Last year, OnePlus launched OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with 10GB of RAM and 256GB storage. According to reports, OnePlus McLaren Edition could come with 65W fast charger as well.

“We’ve long been inspired by the McLaren brand spirit as an established company that continues to innovate,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. “The public reaction to the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition was incredible, users enjoyed seeing us working together to push boundaries, and we are thrilled to continue working together.”

