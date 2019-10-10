OnePlus 7T Pro, McLaren Edition launched: Check price, full specifications, and features

tech

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:03 IST

OnePlus on Thursday unveiled its new flagship phone, OnePlus 7T Pro. The new smartphone joins the recently launched OnePlus 7T. As expected, OnePlus 7T Pro comes with incremental specifications upgrade over the predecessor OnePlus 7 Pro which launched in May this year. OnePlus 7T Pro is also identical to OnePlus 7 Pro in terms of design and overall form factor.

OnePlus also introduced a special McLaren Edition. The special edition comes with a new case for better grip. The phone comes with McLaren-themed graphic design on the back. The phone comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus 7T Pro is priced at Rs 53,999 and will be available starting October 11. The special OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 58,999. It will also be available from October 11.

OnePlus 7T Pro Full Specifications, Features

OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The display offers an impressive QHD+ resolution and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor which is said to deliver 15% graphics render and better CPU performance. The phone comes with UFS 3.0 storage standard, up to 256GB storage. OnePlus 7T Pro comes with Warp Charge 30T technology along with 4,085mAh battery. The company says the new technology enables 23% faster charging speed and deliver full day backup in just half an hour of charge. OnePlus 7T Pro runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS custom ROM. The OxygenOS 10.0 brings a variety of optimisations aimed at improving overall performance, animation, visuals, and gestures.

The smartphone comes with a familiar triple-rear camera setup featuring 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor (7p lens, f/1.6 aperture, OIS), 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens (117-degrees), and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture and OIS. OnePlus 7T Pro also comes with a dedicated Macro photography mode, allowing users to shoot from 2.5cms away. On the front, OnePlus 7T Pro has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Other key features of OnePlus 7T Pro include dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, in-display fingerprint sensor, and dual nano-SIM slot.

