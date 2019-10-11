OnePlus 7T Pro, McLaren Edition launched in India: Price, cashback offers, and other deals

tech

OnePlus on Thursday introduced two new smartphones, OnePlus 7T Pro and a special McLaren Edition. The special edition comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. Rest of the specifications of the phone are same as OnePlus 7T Pro.

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition are priced at Rs 53,999 and Rs 58,999 respectively. Both the phones will be available starting October 11 (early access sale). The new OnePlus phones will be up for open sale starting October 12. OnePlus has also announced some deals and offers with the new smartphones.

OnePlus 7T Pro, McLaren Edition Offers

Customers purchasing the new OnePlus 7T Pro using HDFC credit and debit cards across channels including OnePlus.in and exclusive stores will receive up to Rs 3,000 instant discount.

For ICICI debit and credit card transactions on Amazon.in, customers will get up to Rs 1,750 off. Other bank cards will get you up Rs 1,500 off. You can also get no-cost EMI option for the new phone.

On Amazon.in, OnePlus 7T Pro customers will be eligible for up to Rs 3,000 off on flight tickets through Amazon Pay. Customers can also avail up to 30% off on purchase of tickets to OnePlus Music Festival.

OnePlus has also partnered with Airtel to offer double data benefits. Airtel subscribers will also get accessories voucher for oneplus.in for Rs 500, three months of free Netflix, one year free Amazon Prime Video, and Airtel TV and Wynk subscriptions.

OnePlus 7T Pro Full Specifications, Features

OnePlus 7T Pro sports a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

For performance, OnePlus 7T Pro relies on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 855+ processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based OxyegenOS. It is powered by a 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.

OnePlus 7T Pro sports three rear camera featuring 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor (7p lens, f/1.6 aperture, OIS), 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens (117-degrees), and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture and OIS. For selfies, it offers a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Other important features of the new flagship phone include dual-nano SIM slot, in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, and dual stereo speakers.

