OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition leaks again hours before the official launch

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition has made another appearance on the web just hours before the launch. This time around the renders of OnePlus 7T McLaren Edition have appeared, revealing the phone from all possible angles.

According to leakster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition doesn’t have carbon fibre like finish on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. The smartphone, however, comes with graphic design around the camera panel on the back. The renders also reveal a pop-up selfie camera on the front, McLaren themed buttons on the side, and triple-rear camera setup on the back. It is worth noting that the camera module is fit in a vertical stack instead of a circular module seen in the OnePlus 7T. The new leak also reveals dual curved screen.

I heard you all wanted to have a good look at the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, so here it is! Yes, it does not have the carbon fibre like back from the 6T but a different design around the camera. Do you like it? Excited for the launch? #OnePlus7TSeries #ANewEra #OnePlus7TPro pic.twitter.com/VFoDAK42RT — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 10, 2019

The latest leak comes after Agarwal posted the price of the McLaren Edition, which is set to be the most expensive OnePlus phone so far. According to the leakster, the phone will cost Eur 849-859 (Rs 66,470-Rs 67,200 approximately). The pricing is for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage model.

The McLaren Edition will debut alongside OnePlus 7T Pro at an event later tonight. The new flagship phone is expected to come with the latest Qualcomm chipset, better charging speed, and more RAM and storage capacity among other key upgrades. OnePlus 7T Pro is rumoured to have a 90Hz screen in a 6.65-inch QHD+ panel.

