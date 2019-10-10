OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition price leaked ahead of the launch

tech

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:22 IST

We’re hours away from the official launch of OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. The latest flagship phone will succeed OnePlus 7 Pro which launched in India earlier this year. Just before the launch, price of OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition has leaked.

According to reliable leakster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be priced at Eur 849-859 (Rs 66,470-Rs 67,200 approximately), making it the most expensive OnePlus smartphone so far. The leaked pricing is for the 12GB and 256GB model of the phone. Note this is the Europe pricing and is likely to launch in India around the same price range.

The McLaren Edition, as the name implies, will come with special McLaren branding. Just like the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, OnePlus’ new model is expected to offer faster charging speed, and higher RAM and storage capacity among other key upgrades.

Have some news for European OnePlus fans! The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be the MOST EXPENSIVE OnePlus phone yet: It will cost €849-€859 for 12GB/256GB. The starting Price of the OnePlus 7T is €589-€599 for 8GB/128GB. #OnePlus7T #OnePlus7TSeries #ANewEra #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/RlMirYMeoY — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 9, 2019

According to reports, the phone would come with 65W fast charging speed.

B07DJLVJ5M

OnePlus 7T Pro is rumoured to come with a design similar to the predecessor. The phone is likely to have a 90Hz screen in a 6.65-inch QHD+ panel.

Based on the trends, OnePlus 7T Pro will run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855+ processor. Other rumoured features of the phone include 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage, and a 4,085mAh battery. The phone will reportedly ship with the new 30T Warp Charger.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 15:14 IST