OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV: 5 things to know

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 14:51 IST

All eyes are on OnePlus’ next product launch – OnePlus TV and OnePlus 7T Pro. OnePlus just confirmed the name of its TV which will be simply called ‘OnePlus TV’. The company also announced it will launch a 5G smartphone by the end of this year.

OnePlus has talked about its TV plans for quite some time. The supposed OnePlus TV also started making unofficial appearances online. As for OnePlus 7T Pro, the company is expected to follow its tradition of launching a ‘T’ version. OnePlus 7T Pro has also been spotted online multiple times.

Here are five key things to know about OnePlus’ upcoming products.

OnePlus TV Bluetooth remote control

A OnePlus remote control appeared on Bluetooth SIG website. Expected to be the OnePlus TV’s companion, the remote control will most likely have Bluetooth support.

OnePlus TV features

OnePlus TV is confirmed to offer 5G support and Artificial Intelligence as well. The TV is also expected to offer seamless connectivity with your smartphone. OnePlus TV is also said to launch in two models of LCD and OLED.

OnePlus 7T Pro launch date

According to a recent leak, OnePlus 7T Pro will launch on October 15. Although this isn’t official, the timeline for the launch is close to past OnePlus phones. Last year’s OnePlus 6T launched in October, while OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 3T launched in the month of October.

OnePlus 7T Pro design

Leaked images of OnePlus 7T Pro show design similarities with the OnePlus 7 Pro. The smartphone has a bezel-less display with no notch or selfie camera cutout. A triple-camera setup was also spotted on the leaked OnePlus 7T Pro. The ‘T’ versions of OnePlus phone don’t bring much design changes. The improvements and upgrades usually happen under the hood. OnePlus 7T Pro could come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

OnePlus 5G smartphone

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told the Financial Times that a new 5G smartphone will launch in Q4 (October-December) this year. This new OnePlus 5G phone will also be widely available unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. However, it isn’t confirmed if this phone would be OnePlus 7T Pro or a separate one altogether.

