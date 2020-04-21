e-paper
Home / Tech / OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999 now

OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999 now

Launched at Rs 53,999, the device has received a price cut of Rs 6,000

tech Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:33 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Launched at Rs 53,999, the OnePlus 7T Pro has received a price cut of Rs 6,000
Launched at Rs 53,999, the OnePlus 7T Pro has received a price cut of Rs 6,000(OnePlus )
         

One Plus recently announced the One Plus 8 and the One Plus 8 Pro and these two new devices have replaced the One Plus 7T and the One Plus 7T Pro that launched last year. As we have seen in almost all cases, the company has decided to give the older devices a price cut.

For starters, the OnePlus 7T Pro prices have been slashed by Rs 6,000 bringing it down to Rs 47,999. The OnePlus 7T Pro had launched for Rs 53,999 last year. There has been no price change for the OnePlus 7T (Rs 34,999) yet or on the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition (Rs 58,999). The new price of the OnePlus 7T Pro is visible on the OnePlus website.

Given that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has still maintained the ban on the delivery of all non-essential items, you will have to wait a bit before you order this device. Amazon is currently not going to accept your order, the official website will, however, you will have to wait for them to deliver and you don’t know how long that is going to take.

It’s best you wait till there are further announcements regarding the lockdown being eased for now. We do expect this new price to stick around till then.

OnePlus 7T Pro features:

The OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch curved display and a pop-up camera module. For power, there is the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and paired it with 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus 7T Pro has a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. The pop-up module houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

