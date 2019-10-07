OnePlus 7T Pro to launch on October 10: Should you wait for OnePlus 8

tech

OnePlus has a unique product upgrade cycle to say the least. Unlike Xiaomi and Samsung, it doesn’t offer multiple devices across price categories. But it does upgrade its phones every six months. OnePlus earlier this year launched OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. These two phones are being upgraded with OnePlus 7T (already launched) and upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro.

Scheduled to launch at an event in London on October 10, OnePlus 7T Pro is already listed on Amazon India. Right now, you can pre-register for “notify me” on the e-commerce platform. As the launch will near, we will see OnePlus intensifying the hype around the new flagship phone. Rumours and leaks will be abuzz with what’s new in the phone. We’re also expecting OnePlus to reveal some key features ahead of the launch.

OnePlus 7T Pro will reportedly come with usual specs upgrade over the predecessor, similar to OnePlus 7T. OnePlus is likely to ride on the ongoing festive season in India and is likely to be part of Amazon’s next round of Great Indian Festival sale.

If you’re planning to buy OnePlus 7T Pro, let us tell you OnePlus 8 series will debut in another six months. Just last week, first OnePlus 8 leaks emerged online revealing some key changes – punch hole camera on the front. According to the leak, OnePlus 8 will measure 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.1mm and sport a 6.5-inch curved display. OnePlus 8 will have the same Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

OnePlus 8 is also said to be the company’s first smartphone to offer wireless charging. Based on the trends, OnePlus 8 will run on Qualcomm’s next flagship chip, dubbed as Snapdragon 865.

