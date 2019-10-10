OnePlus 7T Pro to launch today: Expected specifications, livestream details and more

tech

OnePlus will launch a new smartphone today at an event in London. OnePlus 7T Pro will make its debut after the OnePlus 7T which was launched last month.

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm IST. Interested users can catch the event live through OnePlus’ official YouTube channel. While the event will take place in London, OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to be official the same day itself. There’s already a teaser page for OnePlus 7T Pro on Amazon India and a recent leak suggests the first sale will take place on October 15.

Along with the OnePlus 7T Pro, the company will also launch the McLaren edition of the smartphone. This will be the second McLaren edition phone from OnePlus. The company had first launched OnePlus 6T McLaren edition last December. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition is expected to come with higher RAM and storage, and faster charging capacity. The smartphone is expected to come with a 65W fast charger.

You'll certainly know a thing or two after the #OnePlus7TSeries Launch Event livestream on October 10, 4 PM BST! — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 8, 2019

As for the regular OnePlus 7T Pro, it will most likely feature a design similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The smartphone will feature a bezel-less curved display with 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of specifics, it could have a 6.65-inch QHD+ display.

The smartphone could launch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ chipset which powers the OnePlus 7T. It could launch with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and a 4,085mAh battery. OnePlus is also expected to ship the phone with the 30T Warp Charger.

