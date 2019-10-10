e-paper
OnePlus 7T Pro to launch today: Expected specifications, livestream details and more

OnePlus 7T Pro launches today. Here’s everything you need to know about the new flagship phone.

tech Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
OnePlus 7T Pro launch to take place in London.
OnePlus 7T Pro launch to take place in London.(HT Photo)
         

OnePlus will launch a new smartphone today at an event in London. OnePlus 7T Pro will make its debut after the OnePlus 7T which was launched last month.

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm IST. Interested users can catch the event live through OnePlus’ official YouTube channel. While the event will take place in London, OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to be official the same day itself. There’s already a teaser page for OnePlus 7T Pro on Amazon India and a recent leak suggests the first sale will take place on October 15.

Along with the OnePlus 7T Pro, the company will also launch the McLaren edition of the smartphone. This will be the second McLaren edition phone from OnePlus. The company had first launched OnePlus 6T McLaren edition last December. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition is expected to come with higher RAM and storage, and faster charging capacity. The smartphone is expected to come with a 65W fast charger.

 

As for the regular OnePlus 7T Pro, it will most likely feature a design similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The smartphone will feature a bezel-less curved display with 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of specifics, it could have a 6.65-inch QHD+ display.

The smartphone could launch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ chipset which powers the OnePlus 7T. It could launch with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and a 4,085mAh battery. OnePlus is also expected to ship the phone with the 30T Warp Charger.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 09:44 IST

Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 09:39 IST
Seafront venue for Modi-Xi meet harks back to TN’s ancient China links
Oct 10, 2019 05:27 IST
INDvSA LIVE: Rabada dismisses Rohit, Pujara out in the middle
Oct 10, 2019 10:23 IST
Grandparents among 7 held for kidnapping, selling 6-wk-old baby for Rs 4L
Oct 10, 2019 09:53 IST
5-month-old dies after being hit on head during fight between parents
Oct 10, 2019 08:11 IST
Counter fake news,push narrative: Haryana Congress’s training camp today
Oct 10, 2019 09:35 IST
Shehla Rashid quits politics 6 months after entry into electoral mainstream
Oct 10, 2019 05:48 IST
Why railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is such a challenge
Oct 10, 2019 09:53 IST
