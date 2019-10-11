OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Price, specifications, features comparison

tech

Updated: Oct 11, 2019

OnePlus has two product cycles in a year where the first flagship is unveiled mid-summer and the upgraded version arrives only a few months later. After the OnePlus 7T, the company has now launched the ‘T’ version of OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7T Pro is now the best smartphone from OnePlus in terms of specifications. But the launch of an upgraded phone in a short span of time brings up the argument as every year especially for those who have already bought the predecessor; in this case, the OnePlus 7 Pro. So we take a look at how OnePlus has upgraded the OnePlus 7T Pro over the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Design, display

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro feature the same 6.67-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones also come with support for HDR10. In terms of design too, OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro look the same with the curved edge display and pop-up selfie camera. The tiny differentiator here would be a slightly different colour for the new OnePlus 7T Pro.

Performance

OnePlus 7T Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. The new chipset from Qualcomm comes with improved clock speeds, and increase in CPU and GPU performances resulting in better gaming for users. OnePlus 7 Pro runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 under its hood. Although a generation lower, this chipset is still one of the most powerful ones making the OnePlus 7 Pro a strong performer.

There’s an upgrade in the battery department as well. OnePlus 7T Pro is fuelled by a slightly bigger 4,085mAh battery with the new Warp Charge 30T. The new Warp Charge technology is said to be 23% faster than the previous generation. OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand packs a 4,000mAh battery and has support for Warp Charge 30.

On the software front, OnePlus 7T Pro runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. OnePlus 7 Pro runs OxygenOS based on Android 9 but the phone is already Android 10 ready.

Camera

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro both offer the same camera hardware. There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel pop-up camera. On the OnePlus 7T Pro, the company has introduced a new macro mode, better video stabilisation and more portrait options.

Price

OnePlus 7 Pro starts at Rs 48,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. OnePlus 7 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage retails at Rs 52,999. OnePlus 7T Pro comes in only one storage variant of 8GB+256GB which carries a price tag of Rs 53,999.

Summing up,

OnePlus 7T Pro does boast a more powerful chipset and faster charging but the differences aren’t huge when compared with the OnePlus 7 Pro. An upgrade to the OnePlus 7T Pro from the OnePlus 7 Pro isn’t necessary and the former is still a good choice below 50k.

