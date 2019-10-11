e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Price, specifications, features comparison

OnePlus 7T Pro is the latest smartphone in the OnePlus 7 series. The new phone has been launched with upgrades under the hood. But how much of an upgrade is the OnePlus 7T Pro?

tech Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
OnePlus 7T Pro launched.
OnePlus 7T Pro launched.(OnePlus)
         

OnePlus has two product cycles in a year where the first flagship is unveiled mid-summer and the upgraded version arrives only a few months later. After the OnePlus 7T, the company has now launched the ‘T’ version of OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7T Pro is now the best smartphone from OnePlus in terms of specifications. But the launch of an upgraded phone in a short span of time brings up the argument as every year especially for those who have already bought the predecessor; in this case, the OnePlus 7 Pro. So we take a look at how OnePlus has upgraded the OnePlus 7T Pro over the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Design, display

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro feature the same 6.67-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones also come with support for HDR10. In terms of design too, OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro look the same with the curved edge display and pop-up selfie camera. The tiny differentiator here would be a slightly different colour for the new OnePlus 7T Pro.

Performance

OnePlus 7T Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. The new chipset from Qualcomm comes with improved clock speeds, and increase in CPU and GPU performances resulting in better gaming for users. OnePlus 7 Pro runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 under its hood. Although a generation lower, this chipset is still one of the most powerful ones making the OnePlus 7 Pro a strong performer.

There’s an upgrade in the battery department as well. OnePlus 7T Pro is fuelled by a slightly bigger 4,085mAh battery with the new Warp Charge 30T. The new Warp Charge technology is said to be 23% faster than the previous generation. OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand packs a 4,000mAh battery and has support for Warp Charge 30.

On the software front, OnePlus 7T Pro runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. OnePlus 7 Pro runs OxygenOS based on Android 9 but the phone is already Android 10 ready.

Camera

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro both offer the same camera hardware. There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel pop-up camera. On the OnePlus 7T Pro, the company has introduced a new macro mode, better video stabilisation and more portrait options.

Price

OnePlus 7 Pro starts at Rs 48,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. OnePlus 7 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage retails at Rs 52,999. OnePlus 7T Pro comes in only one storage variant of 8GB+256GB which carries a price tag of Rs 53,999.

Summing up,

OnePlus 7T Pro does boast a more powerful chipset and faster charging but the differences aren’t huge when compared with the OnePlus 7 Pro. An upgrade to the OnePlus 7T Pro from the OnePlus 7 Pro isn’t necessary and the former is still a good choice below 50k.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:05 IST

tags
top news
Mamallapuram turns a fortress for PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s informal summit
Mamallapuram turns a fortress for PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s informal summit
Oct 11, 2019 00:48 IST
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 22:36 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
Oct 10, 2019 20:54 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
Oct 10, 2019 20:53 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech