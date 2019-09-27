OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: Here’s what the latest flagship phone has to offer

tech

OnePlus on Thursday announced the launch of OnePlus 7T in India. The smartphone is said to be a big upgrade over the OnePlus 7 which launched in India earlier this year. Here’s a brief comparison between the two smartphones.

Design and display

OnePlus 7T comes with an improved matte-frosted glass back panel. The front design has also changed with a smaller notch on the top. On the back, it has a circular camera module with three rear sensors. Overall, OnePlus 7T is much slimmer and lighter than the predecessor. OnePlus 7T has 6.55-inch full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display with 402 ppi and 3D Corning Glass. The phone has 20:9 aspect ratio.

OnePlus 7 has a glass back panel as well. The front has a 6.41-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The screen is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3. The phone misses out on the faster 90Hz refresh rate.

Camera

OnePlus 7T comes with three rear cameras featuring 12-megapixel (2x optical zoom with f/2.2), 48-megapixel (Sony IMX586, f/1.6 aperture, OIS), and 16-megapixel (117-degree ultra-wide angle lens). The smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

OnePlus 7 has two rear cameras featuring 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 5-megapixel secondary camera. The smartphone supports OIS and EIS as well. There’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.

Performance

OnePlus 7T runs on a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The phone runs on an upgraded 30T Warp Charger which is said to deliver 18% better performance than the predecessor. The phone has a 3,800mAh battery.

OnePlus 7 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone runs on older generation Warp Charge 30. The phone has a 3,700mAh battery.

Both the phones come with in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Price

OnePlus 7T starts at Rs 37,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. OnePlus 7T also comes with 256GB storage which is priced at Rs 39,999. OnePlus 7 has a lesser price tag of Rs 37,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The high-end model of OnePlus 7 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available at Rs 37,999.

