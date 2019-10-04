e-paper
OnePlus 8 has already leaked: Next flagship to offer punch-hole selfie camera

OnePlus 8 renders give a closer look at the next flagship smartphone. The smartphone is expected to launch early next year.

tech Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
OnePlus 8 renders leak
OnePlus 8 renders leak(@Onleaks and CaskKaro)
         

It has not been a month since the launch of OnePlus 7T and the company’s 2020 flagship phone has leaked. @Onleaks and CaskKaro have released what are being dubbed as the first unofficial renders of OnePlus 8. The renders show the device from all possible angles and reveal these important things about the phone.

Design changes

If you have taken a good look at OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 8 will look very familiar. It has the matte-glass finish on the back. The front has a notch-less design, a big change from the current notch clad OnePlus 7. Interestingly enough, the phone has a small punch hole camera on the front. The camera is located on the top left corner.

Another important change you’ll notice that the camera module has gone back to vertical mode instead of the circular camera module we saw on OnePlus 7T. OnePlus 8 is seen in blue colour, speculated to be Glacier Blue variant.

Key specs

@Onleaks and CaskKaro have also predicted the dimensions of OnePlus 8. The next OnePlus flagship will measure 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.1mm while the front will have a curved 6.5-inch large display.

 

According to reports, OnePlus 8 will have Warp Charge 30T fast charging support. The smartphone could very well be OnePlus’ first to support wireless charging – a long awaited feature on the OnePlus phones.

Based on the trends, OnePlus 8 will have the next flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, upgraded camera sensors, and improved battery life. The phone is expected to launch February or March next year.

