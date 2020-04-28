OnePlus 8 Lite aka OnePlus Z launch date tipped again, here’s what to expect

tech

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:22 IST

Before the launch of OnePlus 8 and Oneplus 8 Pro, rumours indicated that a smartphone named OnePlus 8 Lite aka OnePlus Z will launch alongside the other two. While the company launched the 8 and 8 Pro, it didn’t talk about the OnePlus 8 Lite at all. However, it looks like the smartphone has not been shelved and is still expected to see the light of the day. As per a previous report by 91 Mobiles, the handset is scheduled to arrive in March. Now, tipster Max J has posted an image teaser indicating the same. As per the image, the OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z is slated to launch in July this year.

OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z rumoured specifications

Oneplus 8 Lite is rumoured to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. There could be a punch hole at the top-centre including the front-facing camera. The mid-ranger might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G SoC along with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB inbuilt storage models. At the back, the OnePlus Z is expected to boast of a 48-megapixel sensor along with a 16-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor. Backing the entire device could bea 4000mAh battery with 30T Warp fast charging tech.

OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z rumoured price

Guessing the price is too far-fetched for now but given the fact that OnePlus 8 Lite will be the less powerful version of the OnePlus 8, its price will definitely be lower and the device may fall in the lower-mid range. Worth noting is that OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro launched at aggressive prices in India.

Here’s how much the 8 and 8 Pro cost:

OnePlus 8 (6GB+128GB) - Rs 41,999

OnePlus 8 (8GB+128GB) – Rs 44,999

OnePlus 8 (12GB+256GB) - Rs 49,999

OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB+128GB) - Rs 54,999

OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB+256GB) - Rs 59,999