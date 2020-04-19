OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro India price revealed: Starts at Rs 41,999

tech

OnePlus has finally revealed the India prices of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. The handsets that were launched a few days ago, comes in three RAM and storage models. The highlight of the smartphones are that they support 5G connectivity and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro prices in India

While the OnePlus 8 (6GB+128GB) costs Rs 41,999, the 8GB+128GB model costs Rs 44,999. The more powerful 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 49,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro’s 8GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 54,999 while the 12GB+256GB model costs Rs 59,999. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones will cost you Rs 1,999.

The date of delivery has not been mentioned yet. However, one can expect it to arrive sometime in May once the e-commerce platforms start delivering non-essential goods. As it has always been the case, the online selling partner will be Amazon India.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and uses LPDDR5 RAM with UFS 3.0 storage. At the back you get a quad camera setup including a 48MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultrawide lens, a 3X telephoto camera and a colour filter camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera housed in a punch-hole.

Backed by a 4510mAh battery, the OnePlus 8 Pro supports Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless.

OnePlus 8 specifications

The younger sibling, OnePlus 8 gets a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. Powered by the same processor as the 8 Pro, Snapdragon 865, the device uses LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. The triple rear camera setup comprises of a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP ultrawide lens and 2MP macro camera while at the front there is a 16MP shooter.

The smartphone is backed by a 4300mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.