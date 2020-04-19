e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro India price revealed: Starts at Rs 41,999

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro India price revealed: Starts at Rs 41,999

While the OnePlus 8 (6GB+128GB) costs Rs 41,999, the 8GB+128GB model costs Rs 44,999. The more powerful 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 49,999.

tech Updated: Apr 19, 2020 21:11 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Agencies, New Delhi
While the OnePlus 8 (6GB+128GB) costs Rs 41,999, the 8GB+128GB model costs Rs 44,999. The more powerful 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 49,999.
While the OnePlus 8 (6GB+128GB) costs Rs 41,999, the 8GB+128GB model costs Rs 44,999. The more powerful 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 49,999.(OnePlus)
         

OnePlus has finally revealed the India prices of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. The handsets that were launched a few days ago, comes in three RAM and storage models. The highlight of the smartphones are that they support 5G connectivity and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro prices in India

While the OnePlus 8 (6GB+128GB) costs Rs 41,999, the 8GB+128GB model costs Rs 44,999. The more powerful 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 49,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro’s 8GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 54,999 while the 12GB+256GB model costs Rs 59,999. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones will cost you Rs 1,999.

The date of delivery has not been mentioned yet. However, one can expect it to arrive sometime in May once the e-commerce platforms start delivering non-essential goods. As it has always been the case, the online selling partner will be Amazon India.

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro ( OnePlus )

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and uses LPDDR5 RAM with UFS 3.0 storage. At the back you get a quad camera setup including a 48MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultrawide lens, a 3X telephoto camera and a colour filter camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera housed in a punch-hole.

Backed by a 4510mAh battery, the OnePlus 8 Pro supports Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless.

OnePlus 8 specifications

The younger sibling, OnePlus 8 gets a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. Powered by the same processor as the 8 Pro, Snapdragon 865, the device uses LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. The triple rear camera setup comprises of a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP ultrawide lens and 2MP macro camera while at the front there is a 16MP shooter.

The smartphone is backed by a 4300mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.

top news
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
LIVE: ‘Shopkeepers, traders deserve applause for their help’, says PM Modi
LIVE: ‘Shopkeepers, traders deserve applause for their help’, says PM Modi
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
Covid-19: Union health minister, wearing full protection kit, visits hospital
Covid-19: Union health minister, wearing full protection kit, visits hospital
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech