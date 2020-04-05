OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to launch on April 14: Expected specs, price and more

tech

OnePlus is likely to add wireless charging support as well as waterproofing to its upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone.

The OEM has drawn flak in the past for skipping these two important features in its flagship devices....But looks like OnePlus will finally address those issues. Unfortunately, you may need to buy the company’s most expensive device to get those features, Engadget reported on Friday. OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to sport a quad-camera array with two 48-megapixel sensors and a sizeable 4,510mAh battery, the report added.

Meanwhile, in a different leak, Slashleaks co-owner Steve Hemmerstoffer shared what he claims are official renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro in a seafoam green-like colour.

The higher-end variant from the form will also feature a 120Hz refresh panel, instead of a 90Hz one. OnePlus has also confirmed its upcoming smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0. The new OnePlus smartphones will also come with support for 5G. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in an interview with Business Insider said that the new phones will not cost more than $1,000.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones will be launched on April 14. The company had made the announcement through an official tweet. The accompanying teaser hints at a very slim form factor, the familiar alert slider, and curved edges. OnePlus could possibly launch a budget-friendly OnePlus 8 Lite version. The launch event will be broadcast live on April 14, 2020, at 8:30 PM IST.