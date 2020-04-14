OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 launched: Specs, prices and all you need to know

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:42 IST

The much-awaited OnePlus 8 series have finally been launched. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 and on a global livestream. With prices starting from $699 for the OnePlus 8’s base version, these are the first smartphones the company is launching in 2020 and the lot includes the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 both of which come with 5G support.

OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate up from the 90Hz one we saw on the OnePlus 7T series. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, this 5G device is coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0.

There are four cameras on the back - a 48MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultrawide lens, a 3X telephoto camera and a color filter camera. On the front there is a 16MP camera housed in a punch-hole.

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a IP68 rating and a 4,510mAh battery. The smartphone supports Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless. The device also support reverse charging and comes with WiFi 6 support.

OnePlus 8 Pro in the Glacial Green ( OnePlus )

With the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus is bringing Alexa support and access to Google Stadia. OnePlus will be bringing Stadia access to other older OnePlus devices soon.

The OpnePlus 8 Pro comes in three colours - Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue and Glacial Green and in two variants - a 8GB/128GB and a 12GB/256GB.

The 8GB/128GB variant comes only in a Glacial Green and costs $899 (Rs 68,294 approx) and the 12GB/256GB version comes in Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue and is priced at $999 (Rs 75,891 approx).

OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 also comes with 5G support like the OnePlus 8 Pro. The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and weighs only 180 gms. It runs on the Snapdragon 865 and sports a 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support.

On the back it has three cameras - a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP ultrawide lens and 2MP macro camera. On the front there is a 16MP shooter for selfies housed in the same punch-hole like the OnePlus 8 Pro. The One Plus 8 also comes with WiFi 6 support.

The OnePlus 8 comes in three colour - Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow and in two variants - 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.

OnePlus 8 in the Interstellar Glow colour. ( OnePlus )

The 8GB/128GB variant is priced at $699 (Rs 53,101 approx) and comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green. The 12GB/256GB variant comes in the Interstellar Glow colour and is priced at $799 (Rs 60,698 approx).

Both these devices will be available in the US from April 29 and in the EU from April 21.

Besides these, OnePlus also launched Sandstone bumper cases for the OnePlus 8 series in Cyan, Smoky Purple and Sandstone Black. There is also a special collaboration between OnePlus and French designer Andre that is bringing some more cases for these new smartphones.

Bullets Wireless Z

OnePlus also launched the new version of the OnePlus Bullets today - the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. The design looks just like the older Bullets but OnePlus has given four colour options this time - Black, Blue, Mint and Oat.

The Bullets Wireless Z cost $49.95 (Rs 3,795 prrox) and can give you 10 hours of playback time on only 10 minutes of charge. On full charge, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z should give you about 20 hours of playback time.

OnePlus has not mentioned the India prices for the devices yet nor have they announced when they can be expected here, but we are counting on getting those details soon.