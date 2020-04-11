e-paper
OnePlus 8 series official design video teaser confirms new Glacial Green colour

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently teased a video that showed off the new Glacial Green colour

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 21:11 IST
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently teased a video that showed off the new Glacial Green colour
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently teased a video that showed off the new Glacial Green colour(OnePlus)
         

The new OnePlus 8 series is dropping in on April 14, that’s like three days away, and we know all about the specs and the design of the device. While most leaks online have covered almost all details, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently tweeted a little video showing off the new Glacial Green colour.

The video shows both the design of the upcoming device as well as the new colour that has not been spotted on any OnePlus model so far.  

The OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro will have a new Glacial Green colour, which is the one among the three colours that include the Onyx Black and Interstellar Glow. TheOne Plus 8 Pro will only come in the Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue alongside the green colour option.

iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ByIVWrQj-Zc" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The video also mentions the fifth-generation frosted glass back panel that is going to be seen on the new OnePlus 8 series.

Here are all the specs of the OnePlus 8 series we know so far.

