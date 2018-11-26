OnePlus, Amazon India announce ‘biggest-ever community rewards’ on OnePlus 6T

OnePlus is celebrating four years of partnership with Amazon India with the ‘biggest-ever community rewards’ on its latest flagship, OnePlus 6T. The anniversary offers will go live on November 30.

The reward programme includes Rs 1,500 cashback on Citibank credit and debit cards on purchase of the OnePlus 6T. It also includes six months of no-cost EMI. Existing OnePlus users are eligible for an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange of their older OnePlus device.

Existing iPhone users are also eligible for the additional Rs 3,000 exchange amount. Customers can avail the offers across all Croma, Reliance Digital, oneplus.in and OnePlus-exclusive offline stores.

“The OnePlus and Amazon.in partnership has been responsible for several milestones in the industry through unique customer experiences like ‘Invite-only’ purchases, an engaging ‘Referral Program’ and sales like the ‘Fast AF’ sale that was created to pre-book the OnePlus 6. Reports over the years have even credited one company’s growth or success to the other,” said OnePlus in a release.

OnePlus 6T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB are available for Rs 41,999 and Rs 45,999 respectively.

OnePlus 6T: Full specifications

OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED notch display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It runs on OxygenOS-based on Android Pie and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone is available in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The smartphone features a 16-megapixel front facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, EIS, and 1080P video support at 30fps. On the back, it has 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear cameras, f/1.7, 4K resolution video at 30/60 fps. OnePlus 6T houses 3,700mAh battery along with fast charging support. It also comes with in-screen fingerprint sensor.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 11:28 IST