OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. spotted using Huawei P30 Pro

OnePlus ambassador posted on Weibo promoting the OnePlus 7 series with a Huawei P30 Pro phone.

tech Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
OnePlus roped in Robert Downey Jr. earlier this year.
OnePlus roped in Robert Downey Jr. earlier this year.(OnePlus)

Much-loved Marvel hero and OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. was spotted posting about OnePlus 7 on his Weibo page using Huawei P30 Pro.

On July 30, Robert Downey Jr. forwarded a Weibo using Huawei P30 Pro rather than his endorsed smartphone brand OnePlus 7, tech portal Huawei Central reported on Wednesday. Micro-blogging site Weibo is one of China’s most popular social platforms. The Weibo post was shortly deleted but some users managed to get a screenshot of it.

OnePlus had roped in the Hollywood actor earlier this year for endorsing it starting with the OnePlus 7 series. The Hollywood actor will appear in a series of brand creatives across mediums in India and China. He was previously signed with Taiwanese smartphone maker, HTC who paid $12 million for a two-year global campaign.

This is not the first instance of brand ambassadors goofing up online. In the past, several brand ambassadors have tweeted using a phone from a different brand. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was once caught tweeting with an iPhone while promoting Google’s Pixel 2 XL. Similarly, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot also promoted the Huawei Mate 10 Pro smartphone from an iPhone.

With inputs from IANS.

 

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 18:52 IST

