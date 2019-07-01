Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 01, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

OnePlus apologises for sending bizarre spam notifications to OnePlus 7 Pro users

OnePlus sent odd notifications to OnePlus 7 Pro users. The company later blamed failed internal test for the spam.

tech Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Did you also receive this push notification?(HT Photo/Screenshot)

OnePlus 7 Pro users around the world received a bizarre push notification on their phones. The company sent out two separate notifications with random letters.

Tapping on the notification led to nowhere while users can dismiss the notification. The notifications were sent around 2PM IST.

OnePlus later apologised for the spam notification and blamed a failed internal test.

“During an internal test, our OxygenOS team accidentally sent out a global push notification to some OnePlus 7 Pro owners. We would like to apologise for any difficulties, and assure you that our team is currently investigating the error. We’ll share more information soon,” it said.

Shortly after the notifications were sent, OnePlus 7 Pro users took to Twitter to report the issue.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 15:57 IST

more from tech
trending topics