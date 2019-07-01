OnePlus apologises for sending bizarre spam notifications to OnePlus 7 Pro users

OnePlus 7 Pro users around the world received a bizarre push notification on their phones. The company sent out two separate notifications with random letters.

Tapping on the notification led to nowhere while users can dismiss the notification. The notifications were sent around 2PM IST.

OnePlus later apologised for the spam notification and blamed a failed internal test.

“During an internal test, our OxygenOS team accidentally sent out a global push notification to some OnePlus 7 Pro owners. We would like to apologise for any difficulties, and assure you that our team is currently investigating the error. We’ll share more information soon,” it said.

Shortly after the notifications were sent, OnePlus 7 Pro users took to Twitter to report the issue.

I just got this push notification, don't really know what it's supposed to mean! pic.twitter.com/SwrVUeUc9D — Apurv jain (@Apurvjain17) July 1, 2019

Hey @OnePlus_Support, I just received this push notification on my 7 Pro and just wanted to ask if you're okay and what's going on. ;-) pic.twitter.com/167vyEKreZ — Dennis Günther (@RichaySambuca) July 1, 2019

