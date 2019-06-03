OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 review: OnePlus 7 companion device is a fine upgrade

Brand: OnePlus

Product: OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2

Price: Rs 5,990

Rating: 3.5/5

OnePlus is mainly known for offering affordable premium smartphones. Last year, OnePlus forayed into the wireless audio segment with Bullets Wireless. OnePlus has now launched an upgraded version of the earphones, conveniently called Bullets Wireless 2.

Priced at Rs 5,990, Bullets Wireless 2 is more expensive than the predecessor, which launched at Rs 3,990. The latest model, however, comes with a range of improved features. We’ve been using OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earbuds for more than a week, here are our key takeaways.

Design: It looks the same

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 is identical to the predecessor. The neckband and volume and music control panels are exactly the same as the last year’s model. There’s a subtle difference though – earbuds design has been tweaked for easier fitting without relying on fins. As seen in the predecessor, Bullets Wireless’ overall design seems heavily inspired by Apple’s BeatX headphones.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 comes with a silicon neckband and cable. One side of the cable features volume and music module, mic, and a remote button. The same side has another module featuring USB Type-C port and Bluetooth remote (connectivity) button. While the box comes with a charger, you can use OnePlus 7 Pro’s Warp Charger as well.

The latest model retains the magnetic design wherein the clips are attached to each other magnetically. The design is quite helpful if you don’t want the Bluetooth to drain the battery of your phone and headphones.

What’s in the box ( OnePlus )

Upgrade

OnePlus says its new Bullets Wireless 2 comes with an upgraded triple driver structure. The device now features two Knowles Armature Drivers in combination with one dynamic driver (10mm) in the Bullets Wireless 2 which is said to help deliver more details and clarity. The new earphones now support faster and more optimised Bluetooth 5.0. The device continues to be powered by aptX HD technology.

Experience

We used OnePlus 7 Pro for most of the days to use Bullets Wireless 2. It’s easy to setup and quickly pairs with OnePlus phones (via one-tap pairing push notification).

The earphones don’t go big on bass. This also depends upon your preference, though. Bass-heavy songs like The Knife’s Silent Shout and No Church in the Wild are little flat. It, however, maintains vocal clarity for most of the part. Songs such as Fitoor’s Pashmina rendered smoothly. Treble can be a bit harsh in some songs.

If you know your music, you can always customise the audio via the Equaliser on your OnePlus phone.

We had a mixed experience with the call quality. While I could hear the other side clearly, audio on our end was a bit lower than expected on several occasions. We tried to crank up call volume from the phone but didn’t really help increase the clarity.

The battery life, however, is near excellent. The earphones can deliver almost an entire day of back up when paired. It charges quite fast and is pretty much reliable.

Verdict

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 does sound better than the last year’s model. It’s comfortable to use and looks pretty decent as well. At Rs 5,990, it’s more expensive than the predecessor but is still value-for-money earphones.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 13:36 IST