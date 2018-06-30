OnePlus Bullets Wireless review: Packed with features and easy on wallet

Along with the flagship OnePlus 6 phone, OnePlus had introduced new wireless headphones, OnePlus Bullets Wireless, in India last month. Priced at Rs 3,990, OnePlus’ new headphones are powered by Qualcomm’s aptX technology for improved audio experience.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless: What’s in the box, Specifications

The box comes with the headphones, three extra earplugs and fins, and one USB charging cable. It also has a pouch to keep and carry the headphones.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus Bullets Wireless supports Bluetooth v4.1 connectivity, Qualcomm aptX audio enhancement, and Energy Tube technology for audio stabilisation. The headphones come with 9.2 mm drivers.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless: Design

Featuring a silicon neckband and cable, the Bullets Wireless does have an interesting design. It seems quite inspired from Apple’s BeatX headphones, but costs a fraction as is the case with OnePlus’s devices.

The left earbud wire comes with volume controls, integrated mic, and remote a button. The left strap also features the USB Type-C port for charging. You can use the OnePlus 6 charging cable as well.

The best thing about the OnePlus Bullets Wireless is the magnetic design. For instance, the music pauses when the clips are attached magnetically. One can resume the music by just separating them. Another advantage of the design is that it doesn’t get tangled like other headphones.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless supports USB Type-C for fast charging (HT Photo)

OnePlus Bullets Wireless: Audio, performance

OnePlus Bullets Wireless delivers quite balanced and neutral audio quality. You will experience a good punch and clarity when you are listening sub bass-centric songs like The Knife’s Silent Shout. Songs like No Church in the Wild were also handled pretty well, if not overwhelming. What you would like the headphones more for is the vocals. Songs like Unplugged Layla by Eric Clapton and Kailash Kher’s Teri Deewani are a treat on this headphone.

If you’re using a OnePlus 6, you’ll be able to quickly pair it with the headphones via the push notification that appears on your phone. The headphones can be paired with other phones as well. Bullets Wireless can also trigger Google Assistant and lets you receive and make calls. The call quality through Bullets Wireless is pretty satisfactory.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless is said to deliver up to 8 hours of back up on full charge. During our experience with the headphones, we found the claim to be pretty close. It has its own Dash Charging support for fast charging. Also, the ability to use the same OnePlus 6 cable adds to the convenience.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless has a comfortable design. (HT Photo)

Verdict

OnePlus Bullets Wireless doesn’t blow your mind in terms of audio quality, but does a pretty good job for its price, and other headphones in this segment. There are a few similarly designed cheap knock offs but you should rather stick with the OnePlus headphones. If you’re looking for wireless headphones with unique design and decent sound quality and features, OnePlus Bullets Wireless is worth considering.