OnePlus partners with Marvel Studios for OnePlus 6 ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ edition

OnePlus on Thursday announced a partnership with Marvel Studios to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the film “Avengers: Infinity War” which arrives in theatres on April 27. The company also confirmed that there will be an Avengers: Infinity War themed OnePlus 6 model.

“OnePlus’ association with Marvel Studios is to go beyond the ordinary and achieve groundbreaking innovations in mobile technology to create the best user experiences,” the company said.

Celebrating its third anniversary in India, OnePlus in December 2017 introduced OnePlus 5T Star Wars special edition smartphone in collaboration with science-fiction film “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” for Rs 38,999.

The limited edition phone’s design was inspired by planet “Crait” from the movie.

OnePlus 6 will feature an iPhone X-like notch display design. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor with storage options up to 256GB. OnePlus 6 teasers also hint on new gestures for the alert slider and water resistance on the smartphone.

Based on recent rumours, OnePlus 6 is expected to feature a 6.28-inch QHD+ display, and offer 6GB and 8GB of RAM.The smartphone will possibly run on Android 8.1 Oreo, and will be fuelled by a 3,450mAh battery.