OnePlus rolls out final Android Q beta update for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

tech

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:33 IST

OnePlus has released the final beta update for the upcoming Android 10 (Android Q). OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users can now download Android Q Developer Preview 5.

This is the last beta update for Android Q before the stable release. OnePlus hasn’t officially announced when Android 10 will release for OnePlus 7 series but a report suggests it could happen today. Google is also expected to release the stable version of Android 10 for its Pixel smartphones today.

Android Q Developer Preview 5 based on Google’s Android 10 Beta6 is now available for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Before flashing this ROM, users are advised to backup their data, keep their phone battery above 30% and have at least 3GB of storage available. Android Q Developer Preview 5 for OnePlus 7 series brings system functions improvement and system stability improvement. It also adds OnePlus full-screen gestures.

OnePlus also notes some known issues with Android Q Developer Preview 5. Users may face issues like application compatibility problems with apps like Google Pay. This update also brings low probability of system lag and stability issues.

OnePlus 7 users who are currently on Android Pie can opt for the beta programme to experience Android Q. OnePlus has listed a step-by-step method to upgrade to developer preview here. Users can also move back to the stable version anytime they want to. Developer previews are mostly unstable and apps don’t function properly. It is advised that only people knowing the risks of flashing their phone install the beta update.

Google announced the official name for its latest Android OS last month. Ditching its tradition of naming Android OS after desserts, the new version will simply be called Android 10. Google also changed the Android logo from green to black keeping in mind people with visual impairments.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 13:33 IST