OnePlus’s first smart TV is coming soon and it will be called ‘OnePlus TV’

tech

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:33 IST

OnePlus TV is set to become a reality soon. Almost one year after announcing plans to launch TV, OnePlus on Wednesday revealed the name and logo of its ‘OnePlus TV’. The company also wrote a detailed blog post to explain the name, new design and also what to expect from the new device.

“…we are going to call our very first smart TV product “OnePlus TV” – simple yet to-the-point – as we believe there’s no other name that can best represent our value, vision and pride than naming it with our own brand,” said OnePlus in a post.

OnePlus TV’s logo features the familiar OnePlus logo along with a “TV” text next to it. It pointed out that “the gap between the “+” and the logo edge is twice as the one between the “+” and the letter “T”, which is also twice as the one between “T” and “V”.”

OnePlus TV is promised to offer 5G support and Artificial Intelligence. It is also likely to bring seamless connectivity between your smartphone and the TV.

Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus TV has made numerous unofficial appearances on the web. A OnePlus remote control was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG website. According to reports, OnePlus TV will launch in October this year. The company will reportedly introduce both LCD and OLED models at different price points and screen sizes. Android-powered OnePlus TV is also expected to come to India later this year.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 10:24 IST