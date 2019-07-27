e-paper
OnePlus to host its first music festival in Mumbai this year

OnePlus Music Festival will take place in November and could feature popular international and local music artistes.

tech Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:37 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
OnePlus enters the music with its first music festival.
OnePlus enters the music with its first music festival. (HT Photo)

Chinese smartphone company OnePlus on Friday announced the first edition of an upcoming multi-genre music festival that it will host in Mumbai.

The OnePlus Music Festival is slated for November 2019, and could feature popular international and local music artistes.

“At OnePlus, we are constantly looking for new ways to engage with our community and create different experiences for them,” OnePlus India General Manager Vikas Agarwal said in a statement.

“Our community, like our product, is always at the heart of everything we do, and with this new venture, we hope to provide them with a new platform to interact with each other and with the brand on a unique new level,” Agarwal added.

 

This is the brand’s first attempt to foray into the music space. Through the festival, OnePlus will seek to create a niche space for community and music enthusiasts to come together to see their favourite acts and discover new music.

 

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 16:37 IST

