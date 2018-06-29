OnePlus to launch 5G smartphone next year: CEO Pete Lau

5G phones may still be a distant reality, but OnePlus wants to be ahead in the race. The company is planning to launch a 5G-enabled phone in the US as early as next year, said OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. OnePlus is already in talks with various US telecom carriers to make the 5G OnePlus phone a reality.

According to a PCMag report, the company’s plans to launch a 5G-enabled phone are in line with its partnership with popular mobile chipmaker Qualcomm. Pete said OnePlus wants to be one of the first smartphone companies to offer support for the next-generation wireless technology when it is rolled out in the US.

OnePlus has, of late, increased its focus outside China. In India, OnePlus has enjoyed massive success with its OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T phones. The company also chose London as the hub for the global unveiling of its latest handset, the OnePlus 6. It has already sold more than 22 million units within 22 days of its launch.

While the company has been focusing on the European market with its trademark events, it is also shifting its attention towards the US market, where it doesn’t enjoy a big presence. Although OnePlus currently uses the “direct sales” strategy for the US market, it is now looking to associate with local carriers for the purpose. ALSO READ: What is 5G, and why it is such a big deal

Huawei, another top Chinese smartphone player, is gearing up to launch 5G compatible phones next year. The company also said it will be introducing 5G-capable mobile chipsets. Huawei CEO Eric Xu highlighted that 3GPP Release 16, protocols for 5G, will be out by the end of this year. The Release will help address issues pertaining to 5G such as low-latency and upscaling.