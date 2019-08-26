OnePlus to invest Rs 1,000 crore in its R&D facility in Hyderabad in next 3 years

tech

Chinese premium smartphone OnePlus would be investing Rs 1,000 crore in its first Research and Development facility which was inaugurated here on Monday, in the next three years, Founder and CEO of OnePlus Pete Lau said.

The company plans to grow the Hyderabad facility into its biggest R&D centre globally in three years by employing 1,500 people in the next three years.

The facility currently has over 200 employees, he said.

“In three years, we plan to grow the new R&D centre in Hyderabad into our biggest globally. We plan to re-focus our R&D efforts on a large scale and drive innovations in India for the global product, especially on the software side with special emphasis on Artificial Intelligence, 5G and IoT,” Lau said.

The facility will support its global requirements including 5G solutions, he added.

The OnePlus R&D centre will house three labs - camera lab, communications and networking labs and automation labs that will focus heavily on camera development, 5G testing, software with a focus on AI and performance, a press release said.

