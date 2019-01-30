OnePlus trolls Apple after OnePlus 6 named the best-selling model in 2018

OnePlus on Wednesday took a swipe at Apple after a Counterpoint report named OnePlus 6 the highest-selling model in the premium segment in 2018 followed by OnePlus 6T.

Taking a dig at Apple, OnePlus posted an image on Facebook stating, “Hey Siri, which is India’s no.1 premium smartphone?”

According to the Counterpoint report, OnePlus recorded highest ever shipments ever in Q4 2018 and maintained lead in the premium phone segment for three consecutive quarters.

OnePlus had about 36% market share in the quarter whereas Apple and Samsung market share in the segment in India stood at 30% and 26% respectively.

“OnePlus recorded its highest ever shipments in a single quarter to lead the premium smartphone segment for three successive quarters. Additionally, the success of OnePlus drove overall premium smartphone shipments to a record number in a single year,” said Karn Chauhan, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

Top premium phones in India (Counterpoint)

The latest report comes shortly after Apple reported a rare decline in iPhone revenues. The company reported its revenue from iPhone sales was down by 15% for the quarter that ended on December, 2018, compared to the same period in 2017. Its profit in the final quarter of last year was around $20 billion, down by less than 1%.

ALSO READ: Tim Cook reveals why iPhones are not selling in emerging markets like India

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 18:43 IST